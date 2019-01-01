Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura begins Caf reformation work

The Senegalese diplomat was appointed to oversee affairs at the African body for six months following a spate of controversial events on the continent

Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura has officially resumed in her role as ‘Fifa general delegate for Africa’ on Saturday.

The diplomat was involved in two separate meetings at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo, which involved directors and administrative staff.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad presided over both gatherings as he thanked Fifa president Gianni Infantino for his continued support by sending Samoura on her six-month mission to the continent to ensure the efficient running of football in Africa.

Samoura, who has experience working at the United Nations and recently Fifa, echoed Ahmad’s thoughts and hopes her time on the continent proves a resounding success. She believes a lot can be achieved if everyone operates under the umbrella of truthfulness and transparency.

“Fifa's mission here is not to settle scores. We are here to help and support the vast program of reforms underway,” she told cafonline.

“Caf must move away from the current turmoil, so that African football will be the shining light around the world.”

After the meeting, Samoura took to social media to thank members of staff for their hospitality, while stating her optimism that the process will turn out well.

"I'd like to thank the Caf staff for their warm welcome & motivation to push African football forward. Together we will serve all African Association Members and bring stability, serenity, professionalism & effective football development to our continent, where passion for football is so prevalent," the 56-year-old tweeted.

I'd like to thank @CAF_Online staff for their warm welcome & motivation to push African ⚽️forward. Together we will serve all African Member Assoc's & bring stability, serenity, professionalism & effective ⚽️ development to our continent, where passion for ⚽️is so prevalent. pic.twitter.com/rlIgOsuix1 — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) August 3, 2019

The decision to appoint Samoura was finalised in June after a series of unseemly events in African football forced Fifa to take action.

Ahmed was called in for questioning by French police in June as part of an investigation into corruption, while lesser issues centred on the Caf final and rescheduling the timing of the 2019, 2021 and 2023 finals.

Samoura’s stay in Africa may be renewed if both parties reach an agreement after the initial six-month period.