Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Zamalek-SC-vs-USM-Alger-Final-MatchAFP
Karim Malim

Translated by

FIFA deals Zamalek a blow with a new ruling: $550,000 threatens the club with a harsh penalty

Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Zamalek SC vs USM Alger
USM Alger
CAF Confederations Cup
A. Maali
Egypt
Algeria
Morocco

45 days to settle Ma'aly's dues or face sanctions

Zamalek have been hit with a fresh legal blow. FIFA's Players' Status Chamber has ordered the club to settle the outstanding dues owed to former Moroccan player Abdelhamid Maali, with a stark warning that a registration ban awaits if they fail to pay within the deadline.

Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" revealed the ruling, which requires Zamalek to pay the remaining money owed to Maali, now back with his parent club Ittihad Tanger.

FIFA have handed the Egyptian side no more than 45 days from the date of notification to comply. Miss it, and the punishment could stretch to a ban on registering players across two consecutive transfer windows, in line with the rules governing disputes within world football's governing body.

Under the ruling, Zamalek must pay around 550,000 dollars, the balance of the dues owed to the player under the contract that once bound the two parties.

The case adds yet another file to a growing pile, with the club currently tangled in a string of disputes over players' financial dues.

It all began when Maali, 20, unilaterally terminated his contract with Zamalek and lodged an official complaint with FIFA to reclaim what he was owed.

The Players' Status Chamber examined the file and ruled against Zamalek, ordering them to pay within the set deadline or face sporting sanctions.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google