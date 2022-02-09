The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup is the 18th edition of the competition where six champion clubs from six confederations and host country UAE's champion club are taking part in the competition.

From Europe, Chelsea are competing in the tournament as they are the defending Champions League winners which they won in May 2021 beating Manchester City in the final.

This will be only the sixth time in the Club World Cup's history that a Premier League club will represent Europe. Before this year, Liverpool twice (2005 and 2019), Manchester United twice (2000 and 2008) and Chelsea (2012) took part in the competition.

Out of the five occasions where the English clubs took part in the tournament, only twice have they managed to win the competition. Liverpool failed on their first attempt in 2005 when they lost to Sao Paulo in the final but the second time in 2019, they won it beating another Brazilian club Flamengo.

Chelsea played in the tournament in 2012 but lost to Corinthians in the final. Manchester United are the only other English side who have lifted the trophy in 2008, beating Ecuadorian side LDU Quito. The Red Devils also played in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2000 along with Real Madrid but they were ousted from the group.

Here's how English clubs have fared in the Club World Cup over the years.

How have Premier League clubs performed in Club World Cup?