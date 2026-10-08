FIFA breaks its silence over accusations of covering up an African scandal at the World Cup

FIFA have broken their silence over the row surrounding Lionel Mbasi, insisting the Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper was eligible when his country faced Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off and at the 2026 World Cup finals.

The statement landed just hours after a joint investigation by the New York Times and Le Monde. Drawing on internal documents and correspondence at the world governing body, the report cast doubt on the legality of Mbasi's appearances for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mbasi, who had previously represented France at youth level, never completed the procedures required to switch his international allegiance to the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the investigation. He went on to feature in two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup regardless.

Both newspapers alleged FIFA knew about the matter and did nothing.

FIFA: no issue with Mbasi's eligibility

FIFA hit back at the reports, maintaining that Mbasi's appearances in the matches in question involved no breach of eligibility rules.

In a statement to the German news agency "dpa", the world governing body said: "FIFA can confirm that there was no issue relating to eligibility during the Democratic Republic of Congo's matches against Jamaica and at the 2026 World Cup".

They also tackled the complaint lodged by Nigeria after their penalty shoot-out defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African World Cup play-off in November 2025.

According to FIFA, its disciplinary committee had already looked into that complaint and chosen not to uphold it. The case, the governing body says, is procedurally closed.

The origin of the crisis: changing international allegiance

The roots of the saga lie in Mbasi's international career. Having turned out for France at youth level, the goalkeeper began the process of switching his allegiance to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021.

Internal documents cited in the New York Times and Le Monde investigation suggest those procedures were never formally completed. That failure later raised questions over whether he was eligible to play in some of the qualifying matches.

FIFA's disciplinary officials weighed up several options to handle the case at the time, reports claim, including throwing the Democratic Republic of Congo out of the play-off. Nigeria's complaint was then rejected on procedural grounds.

The questions did little to derail the Democratic Republic of Congo. They beat Jamaica 1-0 after extra time in the intercontinental play-off to book a World Cup place for the first time in 52 years.

Mbasi started all four of his country's matches at the 2026 World Cup and impressed throughout. Their adventure ended with a 2-1 defeat to England in the round of 32.