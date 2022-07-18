FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover revealed: Kerr joins Mbappe in historic first for franchise

The World Cup and WSL winners are honoured on back of a prolific campaigns

Kylian Mbappe has returned as EA Sports poster boy for a third successive year, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar now confirmed as the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover star. Mbappe will be joined by Chelsea's Women's Super League star Sam Kerr in a historic move, as she becomes the first woman to appear on a cover in the series.

The duo are fronting the premium version of the game that will include extra perks for customers including a Ones to Watch Player Item.

They are part of a storied history of FIFA covers, from David Platt to Wayne Rooney. For full release dates, price, consoles, new features and more news, visit our hub.

FIFA Ultimate Edition cover announced

Mbappe and Kerr were revealed on a golden cover on Monday, paired sitting next to one another in their club kits.

When will more information be released

EA Sports announced that a full reveal of the game, including new features, would arrive on Wednesday, July 20.

One change could be the re-introduction of Juventus after their exclusive deal with Konami came to an end.

How can you pre-order FIFA 23?

There is no official pre-order date for FIFA 23. However, if we are to take FIFA 22 as our guide, the game should be available to pre-order from next Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Like previous releases, gamers who pre-order are likely to receive early access to FIFA 23, which means they can play the game from Monday, September 26, 2022.