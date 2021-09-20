FIFA 22 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game revealed

The complete soundtrack for the upcoming FIFA 22 has been released and, much like previous editions of the annual EA Sports game, this year's playlist features a wide variety of music from all over the world.

Featuring the likes of Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake & Malaa, Glass Animals, and Lorde, the total soundtrack for both the main game and FIFA's VOLTA mode include 122 songs from artists representing 27 nations.

Goal takes a look at which musicians and bands appear in FIFA 22, which is released on October 1, 2021.

When was the FIFA 22 soundtrack announced?

The complete FIFA 21 soundtrack was made available to listen to on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music on September 20, 2021.

What songs are on the FIFA 22 soundtrack?

The game features two separate soundtracks: one for the main game and one for VOLTA.

The main soundtrack features 52 new tracks representing a wide variety of genres, while the VOLTA portion includes 70 songs that deliver a mix of hip-hop, grime and electronic music.

In addition, artists Swedish House Mafia, AJ Tracey, CHIKA and DJ Snake will all have kits included as part of the game's Ultimate Team mode.

You can see the complete soundtrack below.

Artist Song Country Area 21 Followers Netherlands/USA Arrdee Oliver Twist UK Baby Queen You Shaped Hole South Africa/UK Bakar The Mission UK Binki Landline USA Bloodmoon Disarm Australia Caio Prado Baoba Brazil Casper Caan Last Chance USA Che Lingo ft. Tamarebi Eyes on the Prize UK Chvrches Good Girls UK Easy Life Skeletons UK Elderbrook & Bob Moses Inner Light UK/Canada Enny I Want UK Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose Trepidation Netherlands/Tanzania Garden City Movement [with Lola Marsh] Summer Night Israel Girl in Red Apartment 402 Norway Glass Animals I Don't Wanna Talk [I Just Wanna Dance] UK Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise Free My People UK/South Africa Harvey Causon Tenfold UK Hendrix Harris The Hill France Hope Tala Mad UK Inhaler Totally Ireland Island Do You Remember The Times UK Joy Crokes Feet Don't Fail Me Now UK Jungle Talk About It UK Karol Conka & RDD Subida Brazil Kero Kero Bonito Well Rested UK Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor Apple Juice UK Kokoko! Donne Moi, Je Te Donne? Democratic Republic of the Congo Little Simz Fear No Man UK Loyle Carner Yesterday UK Luke Hemmings Motion Australia Moodoid [with Melody's Eco Chamber] Only One Man France Morad Seguimos Spain Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego Fuego Norway/Sweden My Morning Jacket Love Love Love USA Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai Glidin' UK Polo & Pan ft. Challen Tres Tunnel France Polyamory Hallelujah USA Public Order Feels Like Summer UK Sam Fender Get You Down UK Seb Seaside_Demo USA Shango SK High Way UK Sir Was Before the Morning Comes Sweden Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake Lifetime Sweden/USA Terry Presume Act Up USA The Chemical Brothers The Darkness You Fear UK TSHA Ft. Trio Da Kali Demba UK/Mali V.I.C A Teen USA Willow Kayne Two Seater UK Yard Act The Overload UK Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell Fallin' Apart USA/Australia

FIFA 22 Volta soundtrack

Artist Song Country 84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett U & Me Morocco/UK AC Slater, Darkzy & P Money Vibes on Tap UK Apollo Brownaitch ft. Avelino Party Round My Place UK/USA AJ Tracey & Mabel West Ten UK Aluna Body Pump [Sammy Virju Remix] UK Amber Mark Mixer [Preditah Remix] USA Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining Out of Lives USA/UK Armand van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector Step it Up [Zach Witness Remix] USA/UK Ashnikko ft. Kelis Eyes on the Prize USA Baauer Gogo! USA Badmomzjay Tu Nicht So Germany Big Zuu ft. D Double E Variation UK Bklava Thinkin' of You UK Bluey Wine It UK Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown Buzzcut USA Caribou Never Come Back Canada Chika Hickory Dickory USA Choomba ft. LP Giobbi & Blush'Ko Say It Australia/USA Cobrah U Know Me Sweden Cole LC ft. ADZ Westbrook UK Crush Club Believer USA Dan D'Lion Good Times to Come UK DJ Snake & Malaa Pondicherry France DRS & Mozey Dance the Night Away UK Earthgang ft. Future Billi USA Firebeatz Let's Get Down Netherlands Flohio Whiplash UK Headie One ft. Young T and Bugsey Princess Cuts UK Hermitude Hyperparadise [Flume Remix] Australia Holy **** Deleters Canada Hybrid Minds Ft. Grace Grundy Bad to Me UK Jae5 ft. Skepta & Rema Dimension UK Jay Prince In the Morning USA Jimothy Lacoste Describe a Vibe UK John Newman Love Me Again [Vice Remix] UK Kah-Lo Commandments Nigeria Kent Jones ft. Rick Ross Bout That USA Keys n Krates Brazilian Love Song Canada Kream Take Control Norway Lice [Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman] Ask Anyone USA Lorde Ft. Run the Jewels Supercut [El-P Remix] New Zealand/USA Loveleo ft. Rico Nasty Tung Tied USA Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard Do It 4 U USA Major Lazer ft. Sia & Labrinth Titans [VIP Remix] USA/Australia/UK Manga Saint Hilare & Lewi B Don't Just Sit There. Do Something. UK MK xyz Geaux USA Mr. Jukes & Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone Check the Pulse UK Neon Nights ft. Outlaw the Artist Shining UK/USA NOISY 24/7 UK Nutty P & Pav4n Moves UK/India NVDES Out with a Bang USA Odeal More Life UK Orang Utan Who's Your Love? UK P Money & Silencer Doing Well UK Pav4n & Kromestar Stasis UK/India Reve CTRL+ALT+DELETE Canada RL Grime & ISOxo Stinger USA Saint Bodhi Blessed USA seeyousoon Ben Affleck USA Shay D Talk of the Town UK Shygirl Siren UK Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4$$ Watch Me USA Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors Uno 2 Tres USA/Dominican Republic Terrell Hines Otherside USA The Chemical Brothers The Darkness That You Fear UK The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson Glowed Up UK Verb T & Illinformed Low Notes UK Wacotron Toothpaste USA XVOTO Brainfreeze UK Yeboyah Just Se Finland

Listen to the FIFA 22 Soundtrack

Listen to the FIFA 22 Volta Soundtrack

FIFA 21 soundtrack

The FIFA 21 soundtrack included tracks by a host of diverse international artists that dabbled between grime, indie rock and alternative, such as Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, LA Priest and Glass Animals.