FIFA 22 best young strikers: The top 50 forwards & wingers on Career Mode
Goals win games. Forwards score goals. Therefore, the best teams want to sign the best forwards.
In FIFA 22, this is as true as it is in real life. Potent strikers and wingers can win matches by themselves. The two biggest signings of the summer in 2021 were both forwards, with Manchester City signing Jack Grealish and Chelsea breaking the bank to get Romelu Lukaku.
Erling Haaland is unsurprisingly the best wonderkid forward in FIFA 22 and has a price tag to match in Career Mode.
There are many cheaper players available, but they will require lots of game time and the correct training to reach their potential ability.
Rennes attacker Rayan Cherki is the prime example of this. The teenager can be signed for less than £10 million, but can develop into a winger with an overall rating of 88.
Further down the list, you can find even bigger bargains such as Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko and FCSB winger Ovidiu Popescu.
Here are all the best young strikers and wingers in FIFA 22 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.
PO. = Position(s)
CR = Current Rating
PR = Potential Rating
VA. = Value
*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 22 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode
FIFA 22: Best young forwards
|#
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO.
|CR
|PR
|VA.
|1
|E Haaland
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|88
|93
|£118.3m
|2
|Vinicius Jr
|20
|Real Madrid
|LW
|80
|90
|£40m
|3
|A Fati
|18
|Barcelona
|LW
|76
|90
|£15.1m
|4
|Rodrygo
|20
|Real Madrid
|RW
|79
|88
|£33.1m
|5
|J Doku
|19
|Rennes
|RW, RM
|77
|88
|£19.8m
|6
|R Cherki
|17
|Lyon
|RW, LW
|73
|88
|£6m
|7
|C Hudson-Odoi
|20
|Chelsea
|RW, LW
|77
|87
|£19.8m
|8
|A Hlozek
|18
|Sparta Praha
|ST, LM, RM
|74
|87
|£8.6m
|9
|H Elliott
|18
|Liverpool
|RW, CM
|73
|87
|£6m
|10
|Kayky
|18
|Man City
|RW
|66
|87
|£2.3m
|11
|P De la Vega
|20
|Atletico Lanus
|RW, LW, RM
|74
|86
|£8.6m
|12
|Concalo Ramos
|20
|Benfica
|CF, ST
|72
|86
|£4.7m
|13
|S Gimenez
|20
|Cruz Azul
|ST, CF, CAM
|71
|86
|£3.9m
|14
|B Sesko
|18
|RB Salzburg
|ST
|68
|86
|£2.7m
|15
|D Scarlett
|17
|Tottenham
|ST
|63
|86
|£1.3m
|16
|M Boadu
|20
|Monaco
|ST
|76
|85
|£14.2m
|17
|C De Ketelaere
|20
|Club Brugge
|LW, CAM, ST
|75
|85
|£10.8m
|18
|B Brobbey
|19
|RB Leipzig
|ST
|73
|85
|£6.5m
|19
|K Adeyemi
|19
|RB Salzburg
|ST
|71
|85
|£3.9m
|20
|O Popescu
|18
|FCSB
|LW, RW
|70
|85
|£3.2m
|21
|Fabio Silva
|18
|Wolves
|ST
|70
|85
|£3.2m
|22
|S Esposito
|18
|Inter
|ST, CAM
|68
|85
|£2.7m
|23
|M Juwara
|19
|Crotone
|ST
|67
|85
|£2.3m
|24
|L Delap
|18
|Man City
|ST
|64
|85
|£1.6m
|25
|G Plata
|20
|Sporting CP
|RW
|74
|84
|£8.2m
|26
|F Farias
|18
|Atletico Colon
|ST, CF
|72
|84
|£4.7m
|27
|K Sulemana
|19
|Rennes
|LW, ST
|72
|84
|£4.7m
|28
|Reinier
|19
|Real Madrid
|CF, CAM
|71
|84
|£3.9m
|29
|Joao Pedro
|19
|Watford
|ST
|71
|84
|£3.9m
|30
|A Broja
|19
|Chelsea
|ST
|70
|84
|£3.3m
|31
|M Rogers
|18
|Bournemouth
|LW
|66
|84
|£1.9m
|32
|Karrikaburu
|18
|Real Sociedad B
|ST
|65
|84
|£1.5m
|33
|F Orozco
|19
|Atletico Lanus
|LW, RW
|65
|84
|£1.5m
|34
|F Fofana
|18
|PSV
|ST
|64
|84
|£1.4m
|35
|J Braaf
|18
|Man City
|LW, RW
|64
|84
|£1.4m
|36
|W Faghir
|17
|Stuttgart
|ST
|64
|84
|£1.4m
|37
|C Palmer
|19
|Man City
|RW, CAM
|64
|84
|£1.4m
|38
|L Barry
|18
|Aston Villa
|ST, LW
|63
|84
|£1.3m
|39
|Barrenetxea
|19
|Real Sociedad
|LW, ST, RW
|74
|83
|£7.7m
|40
|K de la Fuente
|19
|Marseille
|LW, RW
|72
|83
|£4.3m