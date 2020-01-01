FIFA 20 Ultimate Team's best card? New FUT contender released in Team of the Season So Far packs

The best player in FIFA 20 isn't Messi nor Ronaldo, but Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder

FIFA 20 has the most 99-rated cards ever, with ICON players, Team of the Year items and now Team of the Season So Far selections receiving the game's highest rating.

Despite the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Pele having the top overall score, the player widely regarded as the toughest opponent to come up against has not received a 99 rating.

striker Wissam Ben Yedder has been named in the Team of the Season (TOTS) after 18 goals in 26 games before the French top flight was cancelled, receiving an upgraded 97-rated card, which has already become one of the most expensive players in the game, worth more than even 99 Messi or 99 Ronaldo.

Ben Yedder's TOTS card may not have a 99 rating on the front of the card, but many of his key attributes are maxed out, including acceleration, finishing, positioning, agility, balance and jumping. He has 98 at heading accuracy, shot power and dribbling too, making him unstoppable anywhere near the penalty area.

His total in-game stats add up to 2516, making him a better all-rounder than legendary Brazilian strikers Ronaldo and Pele.

The 29-year-old has four-star skills which combine with his excellent dribbling stats, but perhaps even more importantly has a five-star weak foot, meaning he can shoot from any angle with both left and right feet.

How many broken controllers with this one ? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6dXi3Sk2eU — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) May 29, 2020

During FIFA 20, regular and upgraded versions of Ben Yedder proved extremely popular on FUT Champions Weekend League and Divisions Rivals, but the 97-rated TOTS version is so dangerous that even Ben Yedder himself has joked "How many broken controllers with this one?"

Getting such a game-breaking card into your team will not be easy: you'll need either French or Ligue 1 players in midfield or attack to link him to in order to ensure he plays at maximum chemistry.

However, the bigger hurdle to having TOTS Ben Yedder start up front for you in Weekend League is his astonishing price. When he was released into packs, TOTS Ben Yedder sold for over 7 million coins on PC, over 6 million on PlayStation and over 5 million on Xbox.

For comparison, you could buy one TOTS Ben Yedder for that price or both 98-rated ICON Pele and 99-rated TOTS Messi and still have some coins to spare.