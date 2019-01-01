FIFA 20 Champions Edition: Price difference, features & comparison

EA offers three FIFA 20 editions that you can buy from Standard, Champions and Ultimate – so which one is right for you?

With FIFA 20 now available for pre-order ahead of its September 27 release, fans will be trying to figure out which edition of the game they should get – and which features come with each game.

Goal has outlined the different editions, comparing them through cost breakdown and which features each one offers. The bonuses offered by each of the editions focuses primarily on FIFA Ultimate Team content, and here's how users can decide which one to get.

How much does FIFA 20 Champions Edition cost compared to Standard Edition?

FIFA 20 Champions Edition with Virgil van Dijk on the cover will cost £69.99, while the Standard Edition with Eden Hazard will cost £54.99. The Ultimate Edition, featuring Zinedine Zidane, costs £89.99.

What features does FIFA 20 Champions Edition have?

For those who play FUT, the Champions Edition offers a lot of perks without costing as much as the Ultimate Edition. With this edition, players receive more extra items than Standard Edition.

Through pre-ordering Champions Edition, users are able to start playing three days early, giving them the chance to build their Ultimate Team sooner.

Players can also save 10 per cent with EA Access and Origin Access.

Champions Edition perks:

3 Days Early Access (Play from September 24)

Up To 12 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Rare Gold Packs (1 Per Week For 12 Weeks)

Choose one of five mid-version ICON Items for 5 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

The FIFA 20 Standard Edition includes everything needed to play FIFA 20 as well as the new Volta mode, and is geared to players who don't play as much FUT.

Standard Edition perks:

Up to 3 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Rare Gold Packs (1 Per Week For 3 Weeks)

Choose one of five mid-version ICON Items for 5 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

Those who pre-order Standard Edition won't be able to play early and don't receive as many Ultimate Team Items.

Article continues below

The Ultimate Edition is the most expensive of the three editions, but comes with the most FUT perks.

Ultimate Edition perks: