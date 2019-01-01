FIFA 20 best women players: Rapinoe, Renard & the highest-rated players on the game

USWNT stars dominate the list of top-rated women's players on the latest iteration of the FIFA game

Ratings for FIFA 20 were released on September 9 ahead of the game's official launch, with Lionel Messi revealed as the highest-rated men's player in the game ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar, Eden Hazard, Jan Oblak and Kevin De Bruyne dominated the rankings as the highest-rated players in the men's game.

The ratings for the women's players have also been released, and Goal has rounded up those with the highest overall ratings.

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe tops the list as the best women's player in FIFA 20, boasting an overall rating of 93 following her phenomenal World Cup-winning summer.

Rapinoe made headlines off the pitch as well, sparring with U.S. president Donald Trump after refusing an invitation to the White House. She scored six goals at the 2019 World Cup, making her joint-top scorer alongside Ellen White and team-mate Alex Morgan and scooped up the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards – and was named the women's FIFA World Player of the Year.

and centre-back Wendie Renard follows close behind on 92, a rating she shares with starlet Samantha Kerr who joins her in second place.

Les Bleues forward Eugenie Le Sommer shares a 91 rating with captain and team-mate Amandine Henry, as well as 's Dzsenifer Marozsan – all of whom play for Lyon.

The likes of star Lieke Martens, the USWNT's Tobin Heath and 's Saki Kumagai round out the list on 90 ratings.

Article continues below

Ballon d'Or winner and Lyon goalscoring ace Ada Hegerberg notably missed out on the list, due to her decision not to line-up for Norway in the World Cup - with only women's international teams included in FIFA 20.

legend Marta also misses out on the top 20 list.

Highest-rated women players in FIFA 20