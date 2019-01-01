FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Eriksen, Fernandinho, Arnautovic headline squad

The Tottenham and Manchester City midfielders are the big prize that headline this week's group

Christian Eriksen, Fernandinho and Marko Arnautovic headline a Premier League and La Liga-heavy FIFA 19 Team of the Week.

The Tottenham midfielder, who nets his second in-form of the season, is the big prize in Ultimate Team this week with a number of notable leagues out of action for their winter break.

He's joined by usable cards in Fernandinho and Arnautovic, while Mamadou Sakho and Victor Lindelof are also among the starters.

La Liga is also well-represented with Barcelona midfielder Arthur joining Real Sociedad's Willian Jose and Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo and Santi Cazorla, with the latter receiving a position switch to left midfielder.

Completing the starting XI are a pair of players representing the Portuguese league with Raul and Haris Seferovic rounding out the group.

Troy Deeney leads the way for the bench, where he's joined by Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Porto's Eder Militao, who's position switch from right-back to centre-back make him an intriguing option.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI