FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Alaba & Ziyech make the cut after title-winning performances

Both players were integral for their teams as they lifted domestic trophies in the past week

David Alaba and Hakim Ziyech have been included in the latest FIFA Team of the Week after helping their respective teams to domestic titles.

Alaba scored at the weekend as took their seventh consecutive crown with a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ziyech, meanwhile, played a key role as clinched the Eredivisie with a 4-1 win over De Graafschap to complete a league and cup double.

Alaba is joined in the back by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as fellow defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Ziyech is joined by Rodrigo De Paul, Morgan Sanson and star Nicolas Pepe.

There is plenty of firepower up top as well, with star Wissam Ben Yedder making the cut alongside Wout Weghorst of and Al-Ahli striker Djaniny.

Article continues below

In reserves, forward Chris Wondolowski makes the cut after his four-goal performance against Chicago clinched him the career scoring record.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI