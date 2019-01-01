Live Scores
FIFA 19 La Liga Team of the Season: Messi and Suarez lead the way

Champions Barcelona have no fewer than four players in this year's Team of the Season, while Benzema is the only Real Madrid face in the XI

The Barcelona quartet of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have been named in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team La Liga Team of the Season.

Between the posts, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, who kept 20 clean sheets in 37 league appearances, is protected by a back four of Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba alongside Sevilla wing-back Jesus Navas and Getafe centre-back Djene.

In the centre of the park, Pablo Sarabia is another representative of Sevilla, while Valencia's Daniel Parejo and Sergio Canales of Real Betis make up the midfield three.

A potent-looking three-man attack is made up of Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, while Karim Benzema is the only Real Madrid player in the XI.

The star-studded line up is backed up by a supremely talented bench, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Santi Cazorla all given an honourable mention.

Making up the rest of the bench are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Mario Hermoso, Ever Banega, Iago Aspas, Borja Iglesias and Wissam Ben Yedder.

See the full squads below...

FIFA 19 La Liga Team of the Season Starting XI

La Liga TOTS FIFA 19
Position Player Club
GK Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid
CB Gerard Pique Barcelona
CB Djene Getafe
LB Jordi Alba Barcelona
RWB Jesus Navas Sevilla
CM Pablo Sarabia Sevilla
CM Daniel Parejo Valencia
CM Sergio Canales Real Betis
RW Lionel Messi Barcelona
ST Luis Suarez Barcelona
ST Karim Benzema Real Madrid

FIFA 19 La Liga Team of the Season Bench/Reserves

Position Player Club
GK

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

 Barcelona
CB Mario Hermoso Espanyol
CDM  Ever Banega Sevilla
ST Iago Aspas Celta Vigo
ST Borja Iglesias Espanyol
ST Wissam Ben Yedder Sevilla
CF Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid
LW Ousmane Dembele Barcelona
CM Santi Cazorla Villarreal

