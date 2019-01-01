FIFA 19 La Liga Team of the Season: Messi and Suarez lead the way

Champions Barcelona have no fewer than four players in this year's Team of the Season, while Benzema is the only Real Madrid face in the XI

The quartet of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have been named in 's Ultimate Team Team of the Season.

Between the posts, 's Jan Oblak, who kept 20 clean sheets in 37 league appearances, is protected by a back four of Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba alongside wing-back Jesus Navas and centre-back Djene.

In the centre of the park, Pablo Sarabia is another representative of Sevilla, while 's Daniel Parejo and Sergio Canales of make up the midfield three.

A potent-looking three-man attack is made up of Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, while Karim Benzema is the only player in the XI.

The star-studded line up is backed up by a supremely talented bench, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Santi Cazorla all given an honourable mention.

Making up the rest of the bench are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Mario Hermoso, Ever Banega, Iago Aspas, Borja Iglesias and Wissam Ben Yedder.

See the full squads below...

FIFA 19 La Liga Team of the Season Starting XI

Position Player Club GK Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid CB Gerard Pique Barcelona CB Djene Getafe LB Jordi Alba Barcelona RWB Jesus Navas Sevilla CM Pablo Sarabia Sevilla CM Daniel Parejo Valencia CM Sergio Canales Real Betis RW Lionel Messi Barcelona ST Luis Suarez Barcelona ST Karim Benzema Real Madrid FIFA 19 La Liga Team of the Season Bench/Reserves