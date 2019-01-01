FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season: Ibrahimovic, Alderweireld and Thiago star
The FIFA 19 Community TOTS has been chosen through a vote and picked from 103 nominees who never made it into a TOTW.
Each year, the first squad released is made up of players who performed well throughout the campaign but often went unnoticed – and, consequentially, did not receive in-form items in Team of the Week.
Those who hadn't scored hat-tricks or braces but still scored a prolific number of goals tend to be included, due to having performed consistently despite not being regarded as a marquee player.
Voters were tasked to build their own 23-man squads consisting of least two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and three forwards. To make sure that an even spread of players from different competitions were involved, only four players from the same league were allowed to be chosen.
This year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the way in the FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season following his goalscoring prowess with LA Galaxy.
See the full squads below...
FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season XI
Mercurial Swede Ibrahimovic hit nine goals in nine games so far in MLS this term and has recorded a further two assists to boot, helping his side to second in the Western Conference.
Thiago joins him after a season in which his importance to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich has been underlined, remaining a consistent performer as they wrestle with rivals Borussia Dortmund for the title.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen gets the nod in goal, with Porto duo Alex Telles and Felipe joined by Bayern's Niklas Sule and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld in defence.
Brazilian duo Allan and Oscar link up with Thiago in midfield, while Sergio Busquets is also named.
Out wide, Yannick Carrasco earns a spot after scoring five goals in seven games for Dalian Yifang so far this year.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|LB
|Alex Telles
|Porto
|CB
|Felipe
|Porto
|CB
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham
|CDM
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|CDM
|Thiago
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|Allan
|Napoli
|CM
|Oscar
|Shanghai SIPG
|LM
|Yannick Carrasco
|Dalian Yifang
|ST
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|LA Galaxy
FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season Bench/reserves
In the reserves TOTS, Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana makes the grade following a heroic Champions League campaign where the Dutch side eliminated the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.
Manchester City's John Stones also gets a nod, along with Juventus midfielder Emre Can and Wolves striker Joao Moutinho who has been impressive in the Premier League.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Andre Onana
|Ajax
|LB
|Jerome Roussillon
|Wolfsburg
|LB
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|Ajax
|CB
|John Stones
|Manchester City
|RB
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Crystal Palace
|CM
|Rodri
|Atletico Madrid
|CM
|Moussa Sissoko
|Tottenham
|CM
|Joao Moutinho
|Wolves
|CM
|Emre Can
|Juventus
|CM
|Tanguy Ndombele
|Lyon
|LW
|Steven Bergwijn
|PSV
|ST
|Sebastien Haller
|Eintracht Frankfurt
EFL Championship Team of the Season XI
FIFA have also released an EFL TOTS, headlined by the likes of Leeds United's veteran playmaker Pablo Hernandez and Hull City's free-scoring winger Jarrod Bowen.
Dean Henderson features in goal with Enda Stevens, Liam Cooper, Matt Clarke, Reece James and Max Aarons in front of him in defence.
Aston Villa's John McGinn joins headline names Hernandez and Bowen in midfield after gaining a reputation for scoring spectacular goals.
Tammy Abraham and Teemu Pukki also make the grade up front for their goalscoring exploits amidst a glut of strikers.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Dean Henderson
|Sheffield United
|LWB
|Enda Stevens
|Sheffield United
|CB
|Liam Cooper
|Leeds United
|CB
|Matt Clarke
|Portsmouth
|RB
|Reece James
|Wigan
|RB
|Max Aarons
|Norwich City
|CM
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|RM
|Pablo Hernandez
|Leeds United
|RM
|Jarrod Bowen
|Hull City
|ST
|Tammy Abraham
|Aston Villa
|ST
|Teemu Pukki
|Norwich
EFL Championship Team of the Season Bench/reserves
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Adam Davies
|Barnsley
|CB
|Jason Shackell
|Lincoln City
|RB
|Jack Stacey
|Luton Town
|CM
|Danny Mayor
|Bury
|CM
|Jay O'Shea
|Bury
|RM
|Jamal Lowe
|Portsmouth
|ST
|James Collins
|Luton Town
|ST
|James Norwood
|Tranmere Rovers
|ST
|Neal Maupay
|Brentford
|ST
|Tyler Walker
|Mansfield