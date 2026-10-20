Fiery statement: Sevilla threatens legal escalation against La Liga after the Real Madrid match crisis

Sevilla have ramped up their protest over the events of their clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Andalusians have lodged an official complaint with La Liga over what they describe as "unequal treatment" in the broadcasting of controversial refereeing incidents, demanding the complete original recordings and vowing to retain them in anticipation of possible legal action.

Sevilla lost 4-1 at the Bernabeu last Sunday. Yet they believe a string of refereeing decisions, along with the way those incidents were framed on the television broadcast, shaped the encounter and denied the match a fair treatment of the disputed moments.

The official move followed a trip to Madrid by club president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, who sat down with the authorities responsible for refereeing to thrash out the controversial incidents.

In a statement, Sevilla confirmed their dissatisfaction with the standards of the television production. They also objected to statements by Sergio Carranza Lizcano, the man responsible for directing and editing within La Liga's television production system.

Four incidents fuel Sevilla's anger

The Andalusian club picked out four incidents they believe did not get appropriate television coverage, compared with the shots that favoured Real Madrid.

First came a collision between Cucurella and Peque, which Sevilla believe warranted a penalty. The second incident saw the club object to an elbow from Arda Guler towards the same player, arguing it merited a look at a possible red card, especially since the television replay, by their account, did not show the incident with sufficient clarity or using zoom tools.

Also drawing protest was the failure to analyse a possible foul by Konate on Ruben Vargas before Real Madrid's second goal. By contrast, Sevilla point out, the penalty awarded in Madrid's favour after a collision involving Kylian Mbappe received multiple replays from different angles.

For the club, this disparity in the treatment of the incidents raises questions about the standards adopted in the broadcasting of matches, and how far they square with the principle of equality between clubs.

Demands to obtain the recordings and retain them for legal purposes

Sevilla did not stop at registering their objection. They submitted a set of official demands to La Liga, a step that opens the door to greater escalation if they do not receive convincing answers.

The club demanded a detailed explanation of the television production plan for the match, including the distribution of the cameras, the angles that went uncovered, and those responsible for the directing decisions, as well as the handover of all the original and complete recordings of the four disputed incidents.

They also called for the retention of all recordings and related technical materials, including the independent recordings from the cameras, in anticipation of any possible legal action. On top of that, they want the disclosure of the guidance documents and protocols that govern the broadcasting of matches and the preparation of the official highlights.

Beyond that, Sevilla demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident, the identification of responsibilities and corrective measures that guarantee, as they put it, the neutral and equal treatment of all clubs in the competition.

Accusation of deleting shots from the official highlights

Among the most prominent points of Sevilla's objection is their accusation that the official highlights of the match deliberately omitted three incidents: the collision between Cucurella and Peque, Arda Guler's elbow, and the possible foul that preceded Real Madrid's second goal.

Footage of these incidents later surfaced via other broadcast outlets, including "Movistar Plus+" and "DAZN", the club noted, which only deepened their doubts about the standards used in selecting the shots shown within the official highlights.

Sevilla stressed that television production does not simply relay the events of the match. It is an influential element in showing controversial incidents and providing the footage that may help in assessing refereeing decisions, including video technology reviews.

Dispute with the referees' committee after the Madrid meeting

Alongside their complaint to La Liga, Sevilla announced their disagreement with the standards presented by the technical referees' committee during a meeting dedicated to discussing the controversial incidents in the encounter against Real Madrid.

The club explained that the discussion took place with mutual respect. It still revealed clear differences in points of view regarding the disputed shots, which means the meeting did not end the dispute between the two sides.

Sevilla coach Luis Garcia Plaza had voiced his anger after the match, arguing his team was denied the chance to play part of the encounter with a numerical advantage, in reference to the controversy surrounding the Arda Guler incident.