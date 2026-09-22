Fiery response from Tebas to Real Madrid: I will not bow to anyone, and I will state my position even if you don't like it!

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, has continued his escalation with Real Madrid after responding to the strongly worded statement issued by the Spanish club against him. Defending the interests of all clubs does not mean submitting to the vision of the strongest club, he insisted, stressing his commitment to independence in the positions he takes.

Barely two hours passed between Real Madrid's statement and Tebas's reply. He too turned to his social media accounts, and his message carried a sharp tone as it picked apart the points raised by the Spanish club.

Tebas wrote: "Defending the interests of a club does not mean adopting its rhetoric, and representing everyone does not mean obeying the strongest."

Responding to Real Madrid's criticism of the officiating, the president of La Liga said: "Criticising a refereeing decision is legitimate, but turning every harm that befalls a team into evidence of the existence of a persecution campaign, that is another matter."

The discourse coming from Real Madrid's official channel drew his fire too, as he said: "For years they have been talking about the existence of a manipulated league, round after round... Does this generate trust or does it damage the image of Spanish football?".

Tebas: "Neutrality does not mean not taking a position"

Tebas defended his positions. Taking a stance towards what he considers an injustice does not conflict with neutrality, he argued, but is linked, in his view, to independence in carrying out his duties.

He said: "If by neutrality you mean not taking a position on anything, even on what is right and what is wrong, then you are asking me to abandon my responsibility. Independence means making decisions according to my own criteria, without pressure or submission, applying the same rules to everyone and defending the common interest."

He added: "This means making decisions and declaring positions, even if Real Madrid does not like it."

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Tebas also rejected the accusation that he is biased against the Spanish club, insisting: "Defending the interests of a club does not mean adopting its rhetoric. And representing everyone does not mean obeying the strongest. The interests of the competition must be defended, and the interests of La Liga."

His message closed with a decisive phrase: "I am not the owner of La Liga, and I will not run it as if it were the property of a single club. I respect everyone. And I submit to no one."

The start of the escalation: Real Madrid demands neutrality

Real Madrid had issued a strongly worded statement before Tebas's response, criticising the remarks in which he attacked the club along with his criticism of the officiating following the Madrid derby.

It began when Tebas wrote earlier: "When it isn't Negreira, it's the referee. Enough of this fog! The usual excuse is no longer believed by anyone with any degree of logic." He also attacked the narrative that referees are being targeted against Real Madrid, saying that believing referees are "directed against Real Madrid is living in another galaxy", considering that "pointing to the existence of a conspiracy is more comfortable than explaining what happens on the pitch".

About 10 hours later, Real Madrid hit back. Their statement included direct criticism of the president of La Liga, accusing him of what it described as a "repeated preoccupation with Real Madrid" and branding his latest remarks "dangerous, incomprehensible and unbecoming of an official who bears his responsibilities".

The club also demanded, in a clear reference to the possibility of changing the leadership of La Liga, the presence of "an official capable of managing the competition and developing its full potential, while adhering to the fundamental duty of neutrality".

That question of "neutrality" ranked among the most prominent points that prompted Tebas's response. It has dragged the already tense relationship between the president of La Liga and Real Madrid into a new chapter of public escalation.

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