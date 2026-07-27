"Fiery escalation": Argentina's president accuses Brazil and Mexico of funding a campaign against Messi's team-mates

Argentine President Javier Milei has reignited the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2026 World Cup by accusing Brazil, Mexico and the US Democratic Party of contributing to the funding of what he claimed was an "anti-Argentina campaign".

The French website "Foot Mercato" said: "Speaking to Radio Mitre, the president claimed, without providing any evidence, that foreign parties had invested in an operation aimed at damaging the image of the country and its national team, and even hinted that 25% of the resources came from the Brazilian government."

The report continued: "Milei also denounced the actions of progressive thinkers who, according to him, are trying to prevent the spread of his political ideas."

His remarks land amid already escalating tensions between Buenos Aires and Brasilia. Relations between the two nations have soured after Milei aimed fresh verbal attacks at President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a string of Brazilian figures.

Criticism of the Argentina national team's conduct during the World Cup sparked strong reactions. The Argentine president chose to turn the row into a political confrontation, accusing his opponents of trying to weaken his country on the international stage.