Feyenoord want to reward pre-season revelation and offer new contract

Feyenoord have offered Gjivai Zechiël a new contract, Algemeen Dagblad reported on Tuesday morning. In its analysis of the Rotterdam club's pre-season preparations, the newspaper outlines the main positives and negatives.

According to AD, Feyenoord have at times played football worth savouring, while the bad temper of last season has disappeared. The newspaper also singles out Zechiël and Shaqueel van Persie as the standout performers of pre-season.

Zechiël now looks assured of a starting place. Head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst had already indicated he sees the midfielder as a potential starter. Feyenoord now want to tie him down for longer and have therefore offered him a contract extension.

Van Persie has also made a big impression. The young forward scored against Rayo Vallecano (2-1), Club Brugge (3-1) and Atalanta (2-1), and looks set to play an important role in Van Bronckhorst's team next season.

There are, however, still plenty of concerns. Anis Hadj Moussa, Givairo Read and Ayase Ueda could yet leave during this transfer window. AD also describe the left flank as a problem area, while the squad, with 29 players excluding youth players, is still too big.

On the left side, concerns have lingered for a long time at De Kuip. Igor Paixão left two summers ago, but Feyenoord still have not found a convincing successor. If they are to challenge for the league title, then Dévy Rigaux must go into the market to address that problem area, unless Gaoussou Diarra or Gonçalo Borges develop strongly.

With Gijs Smal and Jordan Bos injured, Mika Mármol is currently the only fit left-back, although Van Bronckhorst stressed on Sunday that the Spaniard was signed primarily as a centre-back. Mats Deijl and Tijme Wessels could fill in there, but neither is a natural left-back either.

Meanwhile, Casper Tengstedt, Luka Ivanušec and Borges appear to have reached a dead end. The trio did not feature in the 120-minute friendly against Atalanta. According to AD, Rigaux has another four weeks to trim the squad and bring in reinforcements in the desired positions.