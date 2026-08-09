After about an hour, some Feyenoord supporters in the away end during Sparta v Feyenoord showed their worst side with a sickening song.

"Singing Marco Bakker, Marco Bakker is drunk. He drives in the ArenA and runs over all the Jews," came from the away end. This referred to the fatal car accident on the parking deck of the Johan Cruyff ArenA in October 1997.

At the time, the opera singer was under the influence of alcohol when he hit a 38-year-old woman, who died from her injuries at the scene.

Bakker later said his car had gone out of control and caused the accident. A technical investigation, however, showed there was nothing wrong with the vehicle and that Bakker had drunk too much alcohol.

For most of the match, the Feyenoord supporters backed their team loudly and roared them to victory. Then part of the away end sang about the fatal incident.

Earlier in the city derby, captain Luciano Valente had fired Feyenoord into the lead after just over half an hour. The Stadium Club then created enough chances but for a long time failed to put the game definitively to bed.