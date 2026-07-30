Feyenoord have firmly rejected an opening bid from FC Twente for Jerayno Schaken, ESPN reports. The Tukkers are said to have offered one million euros for the seventeen-year-old forward, but the Rotterdam club have no intention of letting the talent leave this summer. Technical director Erik ten Hag is now preparing an improved offer, it is said.

On Thursday morning, De Telegraaf had already reported that FC Twente had submitted a bid of one million euros to Feyenoord. The club from Enschede want to lure Schaken away from De Kuip and see him as one for the future, with the prospect of playing time in the Eredivisie.

According to ESPN, however, Feyenoord director Dévy Rigaux dismissed the proposal immediately. Within the Rotterdam club, the son of former Netherlands international and ex-Feyenoord player Ruben Schaken is viewed as a player with considerable potential, which is why a departure is not up for discussion at this moment.

Last year, Schaken joined Feyenoord on a free transfer from sc Heerenveen. During the current pre-season, the forward has yet to feature under coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but that has not stopped the club from showing great confidence in him.

Despite the rejection, FC Twente do not appear ready to give up yet. According to ESPN, the expectation is that the club will return shortly with a second bid in the hope of still making Feyenoord doubt.

For their part, the Tukkers want Schaken to join coach John van den Brom's first team immediately. There, he would be expected to increase the competition in attack and provide additional attacking options.



