Feyenoord have firmly rejected an opening bid from FC Twente for Jerayno Schaken, ESPN reports. The Tukkers reportedly offered one million euros for the seventeen-year-old forward, but the Rotterdam club do not plan to let the talent leave this summer. Technical director Erik ten Hag is now said to be preparing an improved offer.

On Thursday morning, De Telegraaf reported that FC Twente had already submitted a bid of one million euros to Feyenoord. The Enschede club want to lure Schaken away from De Kuip and view him as one for the future, with the prospect of Eredivisie minutes.

According to ESPN, however, Feyenoord director Dévy Rigaux immediately rejected the proposal. At the Rotterdam club, the son of former Netherlands international and ex-Feyenoord player Ruben Schaken is seen as a player with great potential, so a departure is not up for discussion at this moment.

Schaken joined Feyenoord on a free transfer from sc Heerenveen last year. The forward has yet to feature under head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the current pre-season, but the club's faith in him has not changed.

Despite that rejection, FC Twente do not appear to have given up. According to ESPN, the expectation is that the club will return soon with a second bid in the hope of making Feyenoord doubt their stance after all.

For FC Twente, the plan is for Schaken to join head coach John van den Brom's first team immediately. He would then add competition in attack and give them another attacking option.

Update 16:00 - Algemeen Dagblad: Feyenoord and FC Twente have not yet spoken about Schaken

Remarkably, Algemeen Dagblad contradicts the reporting about an official bid. The newspaper says FC Twente are interested in Schaken, but there has not yet been any concrete approach. According to the AD, Feyenoord and FC Twente have not even held talks with each other yet about the seventeen-year-old winger.