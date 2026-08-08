Feyenoord receive bid worth tens of millions of euros for top scorer Ayase Ueda

Feyenoord have received a substantial bid for Ayase Ueda, TRT and Feyenoord Transfermarkt report. Fenerbahçe want to sign the striker and are willing to pay 'more than twenty million euros' for him.

Ueda is under contract at Feyenoord until mid-2028, but is open to leaving. The Japanese forward has been promised a prominent role in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe are also pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, but that potential arrival is separate from their interest in Ueda. The Feyenoord striker knows about the interest in Lukaku, but still wants the move.

For now, it remains unclear exactly how high Feyenoord's asking price for Ueda is. He joined from Cercle Brugge in 2023 and, after spending time as Santiago Gimenez's understudy, became the undisputed first-choice striker last season.

Having cost the Rotterdam club nine million euros, Ueda repaid that faith above all last season. The 27-year-old poacher scored no fewer than 25 Eredivisie goals and finished as the division's top scorer.

Before that, when he was used mainly as a substitute, Ueda scored five and nine goals respectively. Earlier in the day it had emerged that no bids had arrived for Ueda, but that has now changed.

There is also uncertainty over whether Anis Hadj Moussa will stay at Feyenoord. The Algerian, who is under contract at De Kuip until mid-2030, is on the radar of many clubs. The transfer window in the Netherlands closes on 2 September at 23:59. In Turkey, the window stays open until 4 September at 23:59.