Feyenoord receive a substantial new bid for Read: delegation fly to the Netherlands to complete the deal

AS Roma are pulling out all the stops to sign Givairo Read, Voetbal International reports. The Italian giants submitted a substantial bid to Feyenoord late on Wednesday and negotiations between the two clubs are now under way.

According to VI, Roma offered at least €25 million shortly before midnight on Wednesday. That puts the club from Rome in pole position for now in the race for the 20-year-old right-back.

That bid has given Feyenoord enough reason to sit down with the Italian club. A Roma delegation now want to travel to Rotterdam to continue talks and complete the transfer as quickly as possible.

Read has already reached a personal agreement with Roma. The right-back can sign a five-season contract in the Italian capital.

Once Feyenoord and Roma reach a final agreement, the plan is for Read to travel straight to Rome with the delegation. The Serie A club want to wrap up the transfer as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are continuing to monitor the situation closely. The Premier League club previously saw three bids rejected by Feyenoord but could still return with an improved proposal.

That could turn into a straight fight with Roma for Read's signature. For now, though, the Italians appear to have the edge after their recent multi-million bid.

Roma and Nottingham Forest are not alone. Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Paris FC have also previously come forward for Read or asked about his situation.