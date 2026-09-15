Feyenoord player firmly in the frame for the Netherlands: 'It will surprise me if he is not in the squad'

OnVoetbalpraatonESPNthey discussed which Feyenoord player is most likely to earn a call-up for the Netherlands. New head coach Xavi Hernandez will name his squad on Friday for the four Nations League matches against Germany, Greece and Serbia twice.

"Luciano Valente, Gjivai Zechiël and Givairo Read, who at Feyenoord has the best chance of being called up for the Netherlands?" presenter Milan van Dongen asks Voetbal International Feyenoord watcher Martijn Krabbendam.

"I do think Zechiël, after all. Valente as well, of course, but he has been involved before," he says. "If you look at the development of players and also that you have to reward that when you are performing well at a Dutch top club and you show yourself and also score goals," says Krabbendam, before Kenneth Perez cuts in.

"Six goals!" the Danish analyst says with an approving nod. "That is not normal, mate," says Van Dongen. "It will surprise me if Zechiël is not in it now," says Krabbendam. NOS commentator Jeroen Elshoff shares the expectation that the Feyenoord player will be called up.

"The KNVB and Xavi will not say it out loud about the Nations League, but somewhere they will embrace that that tournament is going to be used to reward players and give them a chance. If you do not do it now, then you enter the qualifying cycle and there you cannot really do it," says Elshoff.

Meanwhile, Perez thinks he has read in the media that Zechiël, Valente and Read can expect a call-up. "The Spanish press said that they will be selected." Elshoff does not believe that and explains that the media no longer get to see the preliminary squad, and that it is only in the hands of clubs.

Given the four matches, the NOS commentator expects the Netherlands squad to be very large. "But how many will you ultimately take with you?" Krabbendam also wants to know. "Because from the squad we will see whether Xavi is the changemaker they are bringing him in as," he concludes.