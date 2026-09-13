Feyenoord ran riot against PEC Zwolle on Sunday afternoon. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side controlled the game from start to finish at the MAC3PARK Stadion and won 0-7, an emphatic response to their painful 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League. For PEC Zwolle, it was the biggest defeat in the club's history.

Without their travelling support, the Rotterdam side still flew out of the blocks after the club chose to leave the away end empty for two matches following the fireworks incident at Cambuur. Former Feyenoord manager and ex-PEC player Arne Slot watched on as Feyenoord made their intent clear straight away: Givairo Read hit the post twice inside six minutes and Luciano Valente fired just wide.

After ten minutes, Nacho Ferri thought he had the opener from a Mika Mármol cross, but VAR spotted that the Spanish defender had handled the ball. Eight minutes later Feyenoord did go ahead when Ferri's effort went in off Simon Graves, with the goal recorded as an own goal by the PEC defender.

That first official goal for Ferri soon arrived. In the 23rd minute, Anis Hadj Moussa released Read, the right-back drilled a low cross into the box and Ferri calmly tapped in for 0-2. Feyenoord kept PEC pinned back after that and had around three-quarters of the possession after just over half an hour.

By the 40th minute, the contest was effectively over. Read and Hadj Moussa combined again down the right, and Gjivai Zechiël beat the goalkeeper at the near post for 0-3, his fifth goal of the season already. Cries of "shame on you" rang out from the home stands, and the chant returned regularly after the break.

Van der Vegt made three changes at half-time, but four minutes into the second half Feyenoord struck again. Nick Viergever's intervention sent the ball to Ferri, who smashed home for 0-4. Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Ernst did not have to make his first serious save until the 58th minute.

Still Feyenoord did not let up. In the 63rd minute, Hadj Moussa started the move himself, got the ball back from Valente and brilliantly curled 0-5 into the top-right corner. Six minutes later, substitute Jivayno Zinhagel turned in Read's assist for 0-6 and celebrated his first professional goal.

Even at that stage, Feyenoord kept coming. In the 77th minute, Hadj Moussa cut in from the right, set off on a long dribble and drove home 0-7 from about 15 metres, his second goal of the afternoon. Late on, substitute Sem Steijn should have had 0-8 for Feyenoord, but Graves cleared his effort off the line.

Thanks to the huge win, Feyenoord move provisionally into second place in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, while PEC drop to 16th.