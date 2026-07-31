Feyenoord hierarchy heavily criticised after rejected bid and broken promises: 'This is sabotage!'

Ruben Schaken is furious with the Feyenoord hierarchy. Speaking to ESPN, he hit out at the Rotterdam club's leadership after they received a bid from FC Twente for his son Jerayno.

Feyenoord rejected that offer from the Tukkers. Schaken claims the Rotterdam club are asking for a huge fee for the youngster. "They say they want ten million euros for him."

The former footballer is unhappy with how the situation has developed. "An absurd amount for a youth player who has yet to make his first-team debut." Father Schaken is emphatic. "This is sabotage by Feyenoord. I will not let this happen to my son."

Twente, he says, would offer the youngster a clearer route forward. "Now technical director Dévy Rigaux is refusing to communicate. He only wants to sit down on Monday. We are in a hurry precisely because the start of the league season is just around the corner."

According to the former Feyenoord player, the issue is not just the lack of perspective but also promises that were not kept. "Jerayno would be allowed to be involved in pre-season, but that did not happen." He also says his other son, Kirayno, who plays for sc Heerenveen, was supposed to be signed. "Do not say things you cannot deliver on," is Schaken's message.

On the day before the friendly against Rayo Vallecano (2-1), Jerayno Schaken received a call-up. "The match lasted 120 minutes, but he was not allowed to come on. No one gave him any explanation for that."

Feyenoord responded to the claims made by Schaken senior. "Unfortunately, father Schaken's argument is not only emotional, but also contains a number of untruths. However, we are not going to refute those in the media," the club told ESPN.

The club insist Jerayno remains one of Feyenoord's biggest talents. "It is no coincidence that he was given a contract that still has two years left to run. The club had recently already sent an invitation to sit down with Jerayno's representatives," Feyenoord conclude.