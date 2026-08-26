Sunderland want to sign Igor Paixão from Olympique Marseille, Sky Sports report. The Premier League club have already made a bid for the Brazilian.

Marseille are in financial difficulty and still need to sell players this summer to balance the books. Paixão is seen as a valuable asset and could therefore leave.

Sunderland want to bring in a winger, and the former Feyenoord player is their top target. Head coach Regis Le Bris is a big admirer.

The club have already submitted a bid to Marseille, but the French side rejected it immediately. How much Sunderland offered is not known. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth €35 million.

Marseille signed Paixão from Feyenoord in 2025. He is under contract in the south of France until the middle of 2030. A move to England could also be good news for Feyenoord. In Paixão's transfer to Marseille, Feyenoord negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause on the profit from a future transfer.

So far, the 26-year-old forward has played 43 matches for Marseille. He has scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists.

If the transfer goes through, Paixão will link up with three Dutchmen at Sunderland: Robin Roefs, Jenson Seelt and Brian Brobbey.