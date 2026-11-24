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Feyenoord went a seventh game without a win on Tuesday evening, losing 1-0 at home to Francesco Farioli's FC Porto in the Champions League. An unfortunate own goal from Oussama Targhalline put the Rotterdam side behind after just two minutes, and they could not recover.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made two significant changes for Feyenoord. Florian Kastenmeier took Tjark Ernst's starting place, while Shaqueel van Persie replaced Nacho Ferri. "This isn't just for one game, no," the Feyenoord coach told Ziggo Sport when explaining the goalkeeper change .

Even Kastenmeier could not stop Feyenoord falling behind after just two minutes. Oskar Pietuszewski breezed past Givairo Read and sent a low cross towards the sliding Victor Froholdt. The ball ended up in the net, though replays showed Targhalline had got the final touch: 0-1.

The sides were fairly evenly matched after that. Luciano Valente had two promising chances for Feyenoord, while Anis Hadj Moussa posed a threat on the right. Neither could find the finish. At the other end, Santiago Gimenez tried a spectacular overhead kick but fired narrowly over.

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Javi López then wasted a big chance with a header. On the stroke of half-time, Gimenez headed towards goal from close range, but Kastenmeier produced a fine reflex save that drew loud cheers in De Kuip.

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Feyenoord pushed for an equaliser after the break, forcing Porto further back while staying alert to the visitors' counter-attacks.

As Feyenoord chased an equaliser, Diogo Costa made a fine save from Gjivai Zechiël's free-kick before the Porto goalkeeper clawed a long-range shot away from the top corner. Van Bronckhorst brought on Ferri and Gonçalo Borges in the hope of making something happen late on.

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Feyenoord kept coming and deserved an equaliser. Targhalline brought De Kuip to its feet with a fierce strike from distance, but Costa tipped the ball on to the bar. The goalkeeper also kept out a powerful Ferri header, somewhat fortuitously.

Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto awarded Feyenoord a goal, believing the ball had crossed the line after Ferri's header. His watch had apparently indicated as much, but the ball had not crossed the line at all. De Kuip erupted, only for VAR to rule out the goal half a minute later.

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Feyenoord suffered another Champions League defeat. Van Bronckhorst's side have three points from five games and face an almost impossible task to reach the competition's play-off round. The win takes Porto to six points.