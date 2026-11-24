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Feyenoord went a seventh match without a win on Tuesday evening, losing 1-0 at home to Francesco Farioli's FC Porto in the Champions League. Oussama Targhalline's unfortunate own goal put the Rotterdam side behind after just two minutes, and they never recovered.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made two major changes for Feyenoord. Tjark Ernst lost his starting place to Florian Kastenmeier, while Nacho Ferri made way for Shaqueel van Persie. "This isn't just for one match, no," the Feyenoord coach told Ziggo Sport as he explained the change in goal .

Kastenmeier could not stop Feyenoord falling behind after just two minutes. Oskar Pietuszewski breezed past Givairo Read and sent a low cross towards the sliding Victor Froholdt. The ball went in, but replays showed Targhalline had supplied the final, unfortunate touch: 0-1.

The sides were fairly evenly matched after that. Luciano Valente had two promising chances for Feyenoord, while Anis Hadj Moussa threatened down the right. Feyenoord lacked a finishing touch. At the other end, Santiago Gimenez, of all people, tried a spectacular overhead kick but sent it narrowly over.

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Javi López then wasted a big chance with a header. Just before half-time, Gimenez threatened to punish Feyenoord with a close-range header, but Kastenmeier produced a fine reflex save that drew a loud cheer around De Kuip.

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The tension stayed high after the break as Feyenoord hunted an equaliser and pushed Porto further back. The hosts still had to watch for the visitors' counter-attacks.

Diogo Costa saved Gjivai Zechiël's free-kick as Feyenoord chased an equaliser, then plucked a long-range shot out of the top corner. Van Bronckhorst brought on Ferri and Gonçalo Borges in the hope of forcing a late breakthrough.

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Feyenoord kept coming and deserved an equaliser. Targhalline brought De Kuip to its feet with a fierce strike from distance, but Diogo Costa tipped it against the bar. Costa then kept out a powerful Ferri header, somewhat fortunately. Then came a bizarre decision.

Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto awarded Feyenoord a goal, believing the ball had crossed the line after Ferri's header. His watch had apparently indicated as much, but the ball had not crossed the line at all. De Kuip celebrated until the VAR ruled out the goal half a minute later.

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Feyenoord's equaliser never stood, leaving them with another Champions League defeat. Van Bronckhorst's side have three points from five matches and face an almost impossible task to reach the play-off round. Porto's win takes them to six points and boosts their prospects.