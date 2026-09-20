Luciano Valente was all smiles on Sunday afternoon after Feyenoord's emphatic 5-0 win over FC Utrecht. The midfielder watched his side turn in another dominant display and told ESPN afterwards that performances like that have to become the norm.

"It feels very good that we've followed it up well after Zwolle," Valente said. "This is what we want: to be dominant. Right now it's still special, but we have to make sure it becomes normal in matches like these."

For Valente, the display against Utrecht was not necessarily any better than the previous match. "I think we played similarly. Utrecht were also good on the ball in a few phases, but today we were so dominant, precise and intense that you win a match like that easily."

The result also gave Feyenoord their first home win of the season. "Of course it's frustrating that we dropped points earlier. Before the match we were still talking about how it was time to take three points in our own stadium, and we did that in a very good way."

In the stands, national coach Xavi watched Valente produce another eye-catching performance. The midfielder was left out of the Netherlands squad, while team-mate Gjivai Zechiël did receive a call-up.

"Of course you're disappointed," Valente said honestly. "Deep down I was hoping a little that I'd be in it, but I have to do my talking with my feet, and I did that today."

Against Utrecht, Valente also got on the scoresheet from the spot. But the midfielder revealed he is not actually Feyenoord's first-choice penalty taker.

That job belongs to striker Nacho Ferri, who had already scored himself. "Normally Nacho takes it, but he said to me: 'You can take it.' I really appreciate that from him. And yes, fortunately it went in."