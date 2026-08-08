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Sam Vreeswijk

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Ferran Torres reach agreement with top club and close in on departure from Barcelona

Transfers
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
F. Torres

Ferran Torres is edging closer to a Barcelona exit. The 26-year-old forward has reached a personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland.

"Ferran Torres has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain," Plettenberg writes. "This has been the plan for several days already. PSG and Barcelona have now started talks with each other."

Last week, transfer market expert Matteo Moretto reported that the Spaniard is open to PSG. Barcelona also do not seem intent on keeping Ferran at all costs, which makes a move easier.

PSG have been tracking Ferran for some time after talks over a new Barcelona contract, which runs until mid-2027, reportedly "completely stalled". Back in mid-July, Sky Italia revealed that the French side were keen to do business with Barcelona.

Barcelona will want to cash in on the striker's new status, despite the fact that Ferran's contract has only one year left to run. His decisive strike in extra time fired Spain to the world title against Argentina (1-0).

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Fresh options in attack could appeal to PSG after the departures of Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan) and Lee Kang-in (Atlético Madrid). Bradley Barcola also looks almost certain to leave, while there are still question marks over Ibrahim Mbaye.

As well as Torres, the Parisians are pushing hard to sign Ajax star Mika Godts. The left winger is open to the move and has reached a personal agreement. PSG must now try to strike a deal with Ajax.

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