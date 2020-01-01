‘Fernandes won’t play every game; Man Utd need Grealish’ – Given expects Aston Villa raid

The former Villans goalkeeper believes a talented playmaker will be snapped up this summer, with Old Trafford still his most likely landing spot

remain the most likely landing spot for Jack Grealish, says Shay Given, with the Red Devils expected to retain their interest in a talented playmaker because Bruno Fernandes will not play “every single game”.

It has been suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is about to turn his attention elsewhere after spending several months mulling over a raid on .

United were crying out for added creativity at the turn of the year and Grealish, with plenty of potential to unlock at 24 years of age, was considered to be a good fit for those at Old Trafford.

He has, however, seen Bruno Fernandes star for the Red Devils since his arrival in the January, while exit talk has eased around Paul Pogba – with the World Cup winner now thriving as part of a new-look midfield.

Mason Greenwood is another to have impressed since stepping into an attacking berth, with there now little room for fresh faces in the final third at the Theatre of Dreams.

Given, though, believes Grealish would still be a shrewd addition for Solskjaer as he would provide greater depth to United’s ranks and quality cover for whenever others sit out.

The former Villa goalkeeper told Stadium Astro: "There's so much press and media about Jack joining, there's no smoke without fire. There must be something in the pipeline that he could be joining United.

"I've no clue what the fee's going to be but I do think he's good enough to play for a club like United. He wouldn't look out of place in that team."

Pressed on whether Grealish would play if he did link up with the Red Devils, Given added: "That's the question.

"We talk about Fernandes and the impact he's had, you couldn't pick 11 United players and not have him in the team, that's how good he's been.

"Where would Jack play? Maybe off the left or off the right.

"But I think Jack's strongest position is as a No 10. Even [ manager] Jurgen Klopp has said that about Jack's qualities, that's where he seems his best position.

"But Fernandes is in that position as well and Pogba can also play that position. They've got a number of players who can play there.

"But if they're back in the , then there's so many games and so many players will be needed for so many games at the top level.

"Fernandes is a young enough player as well but I don't think he can play every single game.

"Maybe Ole's looking at rotating the squad a bit and getting Jack into the team.

"We don't know for definite if it's going to happen but my understanding is that I think it might happen because there's so much talk about it.

"I think he would fit into the team. The position? I can't tell you that because he's got so many options now, Solskjaer, going forward."