Fernandes was a 'good buy' for Man Utd, he is one of the best players in Portugal - Figo

A Portuguese legend has talked up the talents of the creative midfielder after his move to Old Trafford from Sporting in the January transfer window

's purchase of Bruno Fernandes in the winter transfer window was a shrewd piece of business, according to Luis Figo, who believes there is a shortage of high-quality players on offer in the current generation.

After one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the past year, United finally wrapped up the signing of Fernandes from for an initial €55 million (£46m/$60m) fee on January 30.

The 25-year-old has been tipped to inject a creative spark into the Red Devils' midfield which has been sorely lacking throughout the 2019-20 campaign, after racking up unprecedented numbers for goals and assists during his three-year spell in the Primeira Liga.

Fernandes showed off his passing range and technical ability during an encouraging debut against , but ultimately failed to inspire a victory for Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side, who were held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford just before the winter break.

United's track record in the transfer market since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure has been less than stellar, however, and Figo doesn't expect Fernandes to have the same impact in Manchester as legendary figures like Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He is a different player, he is not a striker [but] a midfielder," the ex- international and midfielder told Sky Sports.

"In these days the market is not so big so it is difficult to find players because everyone is looking for that and the production of talent is not as huge as in other generations.

"So sometimes you have to buy different players."

Figo does think Fernandes was a "good buy" for the Red Devils though, and hopes to see him "adapt" to his new surroundings in the Premier League swiftly.

"He is one of the best football players in Portugal," Figo added.

"He is in the international team, a midfielder that can score. He has the quality to [score a] goal and to be in the box.

"I think it was a good buy, I just hope that he can adapt as soon as possible to a different league."

Fernandes will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's line up when United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Monday night.

The Red Devils can move to within three points of the fourth-placed Blues with a victory, but a defeat could scupper their chances of qualifying for the .