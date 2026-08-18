Barcelona star Fermín López opened his heart just days before the start of the Blaugrana's official season, speaking about the major changes to the team's numbers and his warm welcome to new arrival from Manchester City, Rodri.

The Catalan side kick off their La Liga campaign against Elche at the Martínez Valero next Sunday at half past nine in the evening. That match will hand official debuts to new signings Jordán, Adeyemi and Bispo, alongside Rodri and Cancelo.

Rodri, the Ballon d'Or winner, will wear the number 16 shirt that used to belong to Fermín. The Andalusian moves to the number 7 left vacant by Ferran Torres.

On this, Fermín said, in a frank interview with the newspaper "Diari Ara": "Number 7 is a number I have always loved and one worn by greats in the club's history, and when it became vacant I asked for it and I am happy with it. I felt a little sad about giving up number 16 because I loved it so much during my seasons with the first team, but I am convinced it will be in safe hands."

Praise for Rodri came thick and fast, with Fermín branding him the best holding midfielder in the world: "He is a great player, a Ballon d'Or winner and world champion, I have played alongside him with the national team and he is the best in his position, he will give us a lot."

López then turned to Julián Álvarez, the top target of coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, despite Atlético Madrid's insistence on not selling him to Barcelona. "I admire him a lot, he is a wonderful player, but in the end he is an Atlético player, and with our style I think he would fit in perfectly," he said.

He signed off with a farewell to former teammate Ferran Torres, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain for 50 million euros: "These are personal decisions and I do not have all the information, but he was a wonderful teammate and I wish him all the best, I wrote him a farewell message, he made his decision himself and I am happy for his happiness."