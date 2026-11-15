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Offers to sign Fermin Lopez, the Barcelona midfielder, have increased in light of the significant development in his technical level and his striking brilliance in recent matches, after his performances and goals caught the attention of many clubs around the world, turning his clash against Atletico Madrid into a new starting point in the race to sign him.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona have fielded up to four offers from Premier League clubs in recent days, with the financial figures comfortably outstripping those that landed on the Catalan club's desk last summer.

Chelsea had tabled a 70 million euro bid for the player back then. Barcelona and sporting director Deco did not even bother to reply, judging the sum nowhere near proportionate to his value.

Things have shifted sharply since. The newspaper understands that four prominent English clubs have already lodged offers worth up to 100 million euros for the midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United lead the chase for Fermín López, with two other clubs also keen to take the player to the Premier League.

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Barcelona, though, hold a vital trump card. Fermín López wants to keep developing and winning in the Catalan club's shirt, and the player brushes aside every attempt to prise him away, whatever the size of the offer or the stature of the club behind it.

The Barcelona hierarchy, for their part, know just how far the El Campito man has come technically. They are gearing up to sit down with his representatives again in the coming weeks to amend his contract in line with his current standing in the side.

Fermín signed his current deal in January 2026, a contract that runs until 2031 and carries a 500 million euro release clause. Even so, it already looks outdated given the huge leap the midfielder has made on the pitch.