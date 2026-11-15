Offers to sign Fermin Lopez, the Barcelona midfielder, have increased in light of the significant development in his technical level and his striking brilliance in recent matches, after his performances and goals caught the attention of many clubs around the world, turning his clash against Atletico Madrid into a new starting point in the race to sign him.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona have fielded up to four offers from Premier League clubs in recent days, with the financial figures comfortably outstripping those that landed on the Catalan club's desk last summer.
Chelsea had tabled a 70 million euro bid for the player back then. Barcelona and sporting director Deco did not even bother to reply, judging the sum nowhere near proportionate to his value.
Things have shifted sharply since. The newspaper understands that four prominent English clubs have already lodged offers worth up to 100 million euros for the midfielder.
Chelsea and Manchester United lead the chase for Fermín López, with two other clubs also keen to take the player to the Premier League.
Barcelona, though, hold a vital trump card. Fermín López wants to keep developing and winning in the Catalan club's shirt, and the player brushes aside every attempt to prise him away, whatever the size of the offer or the stature of the club behind it.
The Barcelona hierarchy, for their part, know just how far the El Campito man has come technically. They are gearing up to sit down with his representatives again in the coming weeks to amend his contract in line with his current standing in the side.
Fermín signed his current deal in January 2026, a contract that runs until 2031 and carries a 500 million euro release clause. Even so, it already looks outdated given the huge leap the midfielder has made on the pitch.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm