Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United's legendary manager, has opened up about his health and his fears over dementia in a rare interview.

The 84-year-old explained that his own experiences in the game have left him anxious about his future, according to English newspaper "The Sun".

Ferguson has gone to considerable lengths to support his brother Martin's journey with dementia, buying a house in Glasgow to be closer to him.

He has also become a leading backer of dementia charities, among them Jackie Stewart's famous Race Against Dementia.

Speaking to "The Observer", Sir Alex said: "I was worried about it myself because I used to head the ball a lot."

He added: "All footballers have been through this experience. Dementia is a challenge for anyone growing older. You worry about it a great deal. I always say to myself: 'I'm 84. If I reach 85, I'll be fine.'"

Ferguson drew inspiration from former professional boxer Jake LaMotta, who fought 106 bouts and lived to 95. Martin Scorsese immortalised LaMotta's character in his 1980 film "Raging Bull".

The dementia charity "Playlist for Life" has improved the quality of his brother Martin's life, the legendary manager explained.

Sir Alex added: "He recognises me, and that's wonderful. In Glasgow, they started a music project, and the idea is that you give them a box containing all your favourite songs. They can simply press a button to play them, and that brings back all the memories."

Retirement from management in 2013 has not dimmed his loyalty. Ferguson still turns up in person to watch the club he built.

His own health, though, has been a battle. Ferguson revealed his fears over the brain haemorrhage he suffered in 2018, when doctors gave him only a 20 per cent chance of survival.

Doctors rushed him to hospital again in May after another setback before United's clash with arch-rivals Liverpool.

Last month he was spotted in a medical boot, the result of an Achilles tendon problem. He stayed in high spirits all the same, backing United from the stands.



