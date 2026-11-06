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Nottingham Forest FC v Ferencvarosi TC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
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Ferencvaros ultra wearing Mussolini shirt handed stadium ban: barred from stadiums across Europe

Ferencvaros claimed a surprise 2-0 win over AC Milan at San Siro, but one Hungarian ultra's trip to Milan ended badly. Police say they identified the 50-year-old during security checks at the stadium entrance after spotting him earlier in Piazza Duomo wearing a T-shirt bearing the face of Benito Mussolini. Once officers identified him at the San Siro turnstiles, they placed the Hungarian ultra under investigation while he remained at liberty for an offence under Article 2 of Law 205/1993, and seized the T-shirt.

Alongside the investigation, the Milan police chief has issued the foreign supporter with a five-year Daspo banning order, which bars him from entering all sporting venues in Italy and other European Union member states where football matches are held. The State Police are also investigating who was responsible for conduct constituting a criminal offence in Piazza Duomo before the match.

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