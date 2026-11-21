Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand on Saturday criticised the way Bayern Munich officials have handled Jamal Musiala's contract renewal, arguing that discussing the player's fitness and the terms of his contract through the media is not the right approach from a club used to presenting itself in a refined, professional manner.

Advertisement

Ferdinand believes the comments could pile more pressure on a player already going through a difficult time.

The Manchester United legend weighed in on a row that has stirred widespread debate in recent days, writing on his "X" account: "Bayern Munich are better than that. If they want to negotiate terms that are more favourable to the club in the future because of the health problems Jamal is suffering from, then surely they should be talking to him and his team rather than turning to the media."

Read also

Deco: What is happening to Barcelona is not normal, and this is our stance on strengthening the defence

Abdellah Ouazane: the Ezzalzouli rival Real Madrid turned down at the last minute

Advertisement Advertisement

Ferdinand added: "This situation must be hard enough for Jamal to deal with, without the media and club officials talking about it publicly."

Related Topics

He went on: "Bayern Munich are one of the clubs that have always presented themselves with class and with professional standards that many have admired. Sadly, what is happening in this affair is not like Bayern Munich."

His intervention comes amid growing debate over Musiala's future at the Bavarian club. Several senior officials have spoken publicly about the need to assess the player's fitness and whether he can recover his previous level, as well as the financial implications of his contract.

Advertisement

Honorary president Uli Hoeness lit the touchpaper when he questioned whether the player could return to the level he showed before his health problems and the injuries he has suffered.

Hoeness suggested that what the Germany international can offer right now may not match the financial terms agreed in his contract.

Advertisement

Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen echoed some of those concerns, explaining that Bayern will assess how the player's condition develops before sitting down with his family and representatives to discuss his future.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former chief executive who now sits on the supervisory board, struck a similar note. He said it was natural for the club to consider how to handle the situation if Musiala cannot recover his level, given the large salary he earns.

Advertisement

Musiala is tied to Bayern until the summer of 2030, having signed a new deal in February 2025.

Ferdinand isn't a lone voice. FIFPRO, the international footballers' union, issued a statement on Saturday expressing concern over Bayern officials' repeated comments about Musiala's contract, warning they could amount to a way of putting pressure on him and his representatives ahead of any potential negotiations.

Advertisement

The union stressed that airing the player's future and fitness in public only adds to the pressure on him while he recovers. It urged the club to raise any reservations about the contract in private talks with Musiala and his representatives rather than turning the matter into an open media debate.