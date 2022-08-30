'I feel very well' - Haller gives update on cancer recovery & targets 'beautiful' Dortmund debut

Sebastien Haller says he is feeling “very well” as the Borussia Dortmund striker undergoes treatment for a malignant testicular tumour.

Diagnosed with cancer in July

Undergoing treatment

Determined to play again shortly

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international was given a cancer diagnosis after complaining of feeling unwell during pre-season. The 28-year-old is now on the road to recovery and, while understandably reluctant to put any timescale on a return to action, is feeling positive about the progress he has made in a short space of time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haller has told ESPN: “I walk every day and check my body. I haven't lost that much after two weeks. I'm even at the same level as a few months ago. That's a good sign and I hope it stays that way. I feel very well."

He added on a route back to competitive football: "Let's just say now is not the best time to take that step, because it will take me a few months. The important thing is that I don't lose too much muscle mass. I have to stay fit and a month before I return on the field I will do some work with the ball again. Now the most important thing is that my body feels good. My first goal is to be back on the field, to play for 'The Yellow Wall' and score my first goal. That will be a beautiful and emotional moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller joined Dortmund in a €34.5 million (£29m/$35m) deal back in July as the Bundesliga giants looked to bring in a replacement for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

BVB

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER? A global football family wishes Haller the very best in his recovery, with the hope being that he will be back doing what he does best – scoring goals – before too long.