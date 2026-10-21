Paris Saint-Germain will be without Kvaratskhelia for months after the club confirmed on Wednesday that the Georgian has torn his cruciate ligament.

Kvaratskhelia twisted his knee after almost an hour in a fair challenge by Barcelona's Xavi Espart, then landed awkwardly on the turf. He could not leave the pitch unaided. Supported on his way to the dressing room, he could barely put weight on the affected leg.

Seconds earlier, captain Marquinhos had picked up an injury in a challenge with Anhtony Gordon and signalled to coach Luis Enrique that he could not continue. Both players were then substituted.

Will Dembele also face a long spell out at PSG?

Dembele had already suffered an injury in the first half (19th minute). The PSG superstar and reigning world player of the year was racing an opponent when he was injured without direct contact. He accelerated into a sprint, then suddenly pulled up and grabbed his left thigh. He could face a lengthy spell out with a muscle injury.

Cameras caught Dembele grimacing in pain, and it quickly became clear that he could not continue. The 2018 world champion's injury is a major blow for PSG after his recent return to outstanding form. He has recorded four goals and six assists in ten competitive matches this season, including six goal contributions in just two Champions League matches. He was outstanding in last week's 4-2 win over Manchester City.

FC Barcelona had at least one injury of their own to contend with. Former Leipzig player Dani Olmo, 28, was injured in a midfield challenge with Vitinha. Hansi Flick had to make a substitution after just 26 minutes, sending on Fermin Lopez in Olmo's place.

Despite their extensive injury problems, the reigning Champions League winners beat the previously unbeaten and in-form Catalans. Lamine Yamal scored a late equaliser to make it 2-2, but Vitinha and Fabian had the final say. With three wins from three matches, PSG currently share the lead in the Champions League standings with Liverpool FC.

Next up on Sunday is a top-of-the-table clash with Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon. Paris face Villarreal in the Champions League in early November.

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