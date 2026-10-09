Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha will miss tomorrow's La Liga trip to Getafe and the Champions League clash with Galatasaray, with the Brazilian struggling with pain in his right leg.

Sport newspaper carried the Barcelona manager's comments from his press conference, where he confirmed the club will take no risks with a player who has suffered one setback too many.

Flick said: "Raphinha's injury is not serious, but it must nonetheless be taken into account, because he has had many injuries and we have to look after him. He will not be available tomorrow nor against Galatasaray."

The Brazilian skipped the final session before the Getafe game. He came out onto the pitch ahead of his team-mates and went through individual drills, never joining the group work.

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Losing Raphinha disrupts Flick's plans, yet the German still defended the forward's call-up to the Brazil squad.

Flick explained: "It is the national team, and everyone wants to play for their country. That is Raphinha's mentality. We cannot change the fixture schedules."

He continued: "There is huge pressure on the players. We have to accept the situation as it is. It is not the best, it is not the ideal situation, but I cannot change it. I have to manage the number of minutes the players play."

He added: "I like what I see when I follow the Spanish national team, both in terms of performance and how they distribute playing minutes. The relationship between us is very good. Spain are the best team in the world, and I like watching them play."

Who steps in? Flick named Gabriel Jesus as the frontrunner to replace the Samba star in the starting line-up at Getafe.

Flick revealed his thinking, saying: "Will Jesus start? That is the idea. He has improved a lot, and he suits our style. He is performing very well, I like him, and he is ready."