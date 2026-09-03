Barcelona have begun intensive moves to secure the future of their Egyptian player Hamza Abdelkarim, after holding a meeting with his agent, in a step aimed at reaching an agreement on renewing the player's contract and raising the value of the release clause in his deal.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", club officials met Christian Emile, the agent of the Egyptian forward, at the training ground two days ago. The aim was to lay down the broad outlines of a new contract, and the negotiations are progressing positively.

Improving the terms of Abdelkarim's deal feels necessary to Barcelona. The club hold a strong conviction about the player's potential after he stood out sharply since the start of the season.

Barcelona move to raise the release clause

Abdelkarim currently has a release clause worth 15 million euros. Barcelona consider that low compared to the player's potential and development, and the Catalan club want to raise it to 150 million euros.

Signed from Al Ahly for just 1.5 million euros, the Egyptian left a clear mark from the moment he arrived. He finished the summer preparation period as the team's top scorer after netting 4 goals.

A painful incident

Barcelona's board do not want to risk losing the player for the value of his current release clause, especially given his continued development. That prompted the club to open negotiations quickly, both to reach a new agreement and to protect one of the most prominent talents discovered by the scouting department.

The step also comes in light of Barcelona's recent experience with Pedro Fernández Sarmiento, known as Dro, who left for Paris Saint-Germain last January after his release clause worth 6 million euros was paid. The Catalan club considered it a "betrayal".

According to a previous report by "Sport", the manner of the attacking midfielder's departure hurt Barcelona, and Hansi Flick expressed his regret at the exit. "If someone wants to play for Barcelona, they must live and breathe the club's colours with their entire being," he said.

Read also:

An unexpected plan: why did Hamza Abdelkarim play only 4 minutes with Barcelona?

Praise for Hamza's conduct and adaptation

Abdelkarim's technical ability is not the only thing that wins the admiration of Barcelona officials. Reports indicate the club also value his conduct and professionalism, both on and off the pitch.

Away from the pitch, the player carries a calm personality, yet he shows a strong character during matches. He has also displayed a readiness to work under Hansi Flick and to do everything asked of him.

Settling into life in Barcelona has gone smoothly for Abdelkarim. He lives near the training ground and places his full focus on football and continuing to develop, preferring to stay out of the spotlight off the pitch.

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