Fearing a repeat of the Rodri scenario: Manchester City continue their drive to secure their stars

Manchester City have moved early to protect their sporting project after coming close to losing one of their biggest stars. The club have launched a wide-ranging campaign to renew the contracts of their leading players, terrified of repeating the scenario Rodri has forced on them in recent months.

The Spain midfielder is now on the verge of a move to Real Madrid. Rodri exploited the fact that just one season remained on his City deal, rejecting every attempt to renew and choosing instead to wait and settle his future with the Spanish club. Madrid have already agreed personal terms with the player, while negotiations continue with City over the fee.

That saga has pushed City's management to change tack. They are now accelerating the extension of contracts for the players who represent the team's future, keen to stop them entering the final year of their deals and handing rival clubs the chance to pile on the pressure.

Take Abdukodir Khusanov. Manchester City have officially announced a two-year extension for the Uzbek defender, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2031 and confirming their faith in one of their most promising young defenders.

Khusanov's new deal came just days after City renewed Phil Foden's contract. The England star is considered one of the fundamental pillars of the club's project over the coming years.

Read also: End of the debate: Rodri puts one foot in Real Madrid

City's management do not intend to stop there. Reports indicate they are currently working to wrap up renewals for Belgium's Jeremy Doku and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, part of a comprehensive plan to secure the futures of their most prominent stars and slam the door on any outside attempts to lure them away.

The message is clear. Manchester City do not want another crisis like the Rodri situation, having realised that delaying renewal talks could hand players a powerful bargaining chip and leave the club in a weaker position against Europe's giants.