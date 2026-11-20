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No sooner had the draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals been made than concern swept through the Spanish press. The next opponent is no ordinary rival but France, the side that has become a knot that cannot be untied, and a fixture whose scores are never settled.

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The draw has handed Spain, the European and world champions, a blockbuster tie against France. "La Roja" let top spot in their group slip away at the last moment, undone by a surprise 3-2 home defeat to England in the final round of matches.

That result cost Spain far more than three points. It ended a remarkable 43-match unbeaten run and dropped them into second place, setting up a meeting with another group winner: Zinedine Zidane's France.

The two nations will now meet in competitive action for the fourth time in just three years, a rivalry that has become something of a new Clásico in European football. Spain have won the last three meetings. Every one of them was a genuine battle.

Spain won 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, then repeated the feat in a crazy 5-4 Nations League match in 2025. Last July, a superb collective performance settled the World Cup semi-final, which they won 2-0.

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Nobody in Spain is taking this one lightly, though. The Spanish press knows the past is no guarantee of the future, especially with the second leg on French soil.

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The Madrid-based daily "AS" described France as "the strongest opponent" in the competition, warning that hosting the second leg would hand them a significant advantage.

The paper also highlighted Zidane's changes, including "the inclusion of players such as Da Cunha in midfield and the return of Eduardo Camavinga, which gives the midfield a new character".

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Nor did AS overlook France's fearsome attacking power, pointing to "Kylian Mbappé and his scoring record", as well as "the unpredictable nature of Michael Olise", which makes him capable of turning any match on its head in an instant.

"Marca" went further, arguing that second place had put Spain "on the toughest path in the Nations League", before turning to Zidane's reaction to the draw.

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Catalan daily "Mundo Deportivo" called the draw "hugely exciting", while radio station "Cadena SER" described it as "a duel whose scores have yet to be settled", a clear nod to the recent meetings between the two sides.

"OKDiario" pointed to the "full attacking power and solidity" France showed in the group stage against Belgium and Turkey, proof that Spanish caution is justified.

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For all that caution, the Spanish Football Federation intends to approach the tie with real ambition. Aitor Karanka, the federation's director of development, said: "They are a tough opponent, like any other, and that shows how difficult this competition is."

He went on: "This match will be a repeat of the World Cup semi-final played four months ago, which we won, and in which we gave a very positive account of ourselves."

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The former defender added: "Our aim now is to maintain the same level as a team that we showed at the World Cup, get back to winning ways, and display the humility, ambition and hunger for victory that define this team."

The first leg is set for 25 March at the Mestalla in Valencia, with the second leg at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis three days later. Both matches promise to be among the most exciting of the European season.