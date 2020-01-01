'F*cking burn!' - Bennett apologises to Derby fans for Pride Park rant on social media

The 23-year-old has found himself in trouble yet again in what has been a trying season

striker Mason Bennett has been forced to apologise over a video posted online that features him telling the club's stadium to "f*cking burn".

In a video posted on Snapchat, Bennett can be heard yelling the obscenity as he passes by Pride Park.

After igniting an outrage among Derby fans, Bennett took to Twitter to apologise for the video.

"The video that’s come out was a private joke, didn’t mean any harm to the Derby fans," Bennett said. "The club has been great with me and I will always be grateful. I apologise if I’ve offended anyone."

Bennett, who is currently on a half-season loan at , has seen himself in major hot water already during the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-oid, along with team-mates Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence, was involved in a car crash that the club described as "an alcohol-related incident" on September 24.

Bennett and Lawrence were subsequently charged with drink-driving, while Keogh sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Following an internal investigation, Derby terminated the contract of club captain Keogh in October. Bennett and Lawrence were each fined six weeks' wages.

After his arrest, Bennett released a statement apologising for his role in the incident.

"On the night of Tuesday 24th September, I made huge mistakes after consuming alcohol," Bennett said. "What I did was wrong.

“Being a footballer and someone who young fans look up to, I know the example I set is key. I am ashamed. At 23, I am old enough, and I was brought up, to know better.

"I understand that such actions have serious consequences. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the punishment that the club has issued.

"I have to and will learn from these events and will strive to be a better person.

"There's no excuse for what I've done. I'm sorry to my family, my friends, the club, all Derby supporters and to the wider football community, I let you all down."

Former youth international Bennett, a product of the academy ranks at Pride Park, was a regular member of Frank Lampard's side during last season's run to the Championship play-off final.

Derby are currently in 12th place in the Championship table, with the season on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.