FC Platinum’s Sweswe credits players for third successive title win

The Platinum Boys suffered a setback after two-time title winner Norman Mapeza departed mid-season, but his replacement is delighted they kept going

coach Lizwe Sweswe has praised his players for their fighting spirit and togetherness displayed after Norman Mapeza’s departure in September to claim a third successive Premier Soccer League title.

The middle-aged Mapeza left the 2017 and 2018 champions by mutual consent, with Sweswe taking charge mid-season, but the players didn’t let the coach’s exit affect their title charge.

Perfect Chikwende’s 59th-minute strike against CAPS United on Saturday, December 14 secured a final day 1-0 win for the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men after Guyve Mawete Nsiala's straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

Challengers Chicken Inn beat Telone 4-1, meaning Platinum had it all to do if they were to claim the league for the third time on the spin.

Sweswe was overjoyed by their run since Mapeza departed, praising his players for proving critics wrong.

“Many naysayers buried us after the departure of Norman Mapeza, but the main thing was to continue to work hard to obtain these results,” Sweswe said after their success.

“I thank my boys for getting there.”

Platinum finished the campaign with 62 points, three ahead of Chicken Inn and four ahead of CAPS United.

The Platinum Boys are the third side in Zimbabwean top-flight history to claim three league wins on the spin since Dynamos and Highlanders.

Furthermore, Devon Chafa became the first player to win seven titles with three different clubs, with his success coming in eight years.