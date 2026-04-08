FC Groningen supporters are calling for a boycott of the away match against Feyenoord

Some FC Groningen supporters are considering boycotting the away match against Feyenoord. The match is scheduled for 25 April, but it remains uncertain whether the away section will be fully occupied.

The Noordtribune Groningen supporters’ group has called on fellow supporters via Instagram to boycott the away match. The group is speaking out against the conditions imposed for the trip to Rotterdam.

“We at Noordtribune Groningen have decided to boycott the away match against Feyenoord. We call on all supporters to join us in this. Individuals have already been punished over the past year,” the statement reads.

According to the supporters, this amounts to double punishment. Past incidents are said to have already been dealt with, yet Feyenoord has once again taken measures that affect the entire supporters’ group.

Feyenoord has imposed the following measures on Groningen supporters: compulsory coach travel, a halving of the away section’s capacity from 1,200 to 600 seats, a ban on alcohol during the coach journey, a ban on alcohol in the away section and a ban on the use of drums.

According to the supporters’ group, all these rules make it impossible to enjoy an away match in a normal way. “This accumulation of restrictions makes it impossible to attend an away match in a normal, welcoming and atmospheric manner.”

The supporters’ group concludes with a clear message to the fanbase and regarding the policy on supporter measures. “We are clearly opposed to any form of collective punishment. Stop collective punishment! Boycott away games against Feyenoord!”