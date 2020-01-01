FC Goa's Clifford Miranda elated with win against Hyderabad

FC Goa have qualified for the playoffs of this season's Indian Super League...

thrashed Hyderabad FC on Wednesday to secure a spot in the (ISL) playoffs but interim coach Clifford Miranda is focused on finishing the season at the top of the table.

After the 4-1 win against Hyderabad, the Indian coach said, "The win feels great. That (playoffs) was our primary target. With two more games, we still have to be top when the league ends."

He went on to acknowledge the work done by Sergio Lobera who left the club last week after three seasons. "It's a process. Can we forget what Sergio Lobera has done? No. In the acknowledgement letter, the club thanked him for his services. He made sure that the club played how the club wanted to play."

Miranda also said that he did not have to do tweak too many things in the squad. "I don't see anything negative in my team. Within the team, I could not see any sort of problem or difficulty.



"I didn't have to do much because most of the players have been playing together for the last three years. Besides, Derrick (Pereira) was there to guide them. We already know how to play, we can only guide them.



"Since the league started, we have been playing really well. But to point it out to a single game, it's one of the best."

