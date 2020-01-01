'FC Goa need to start games better' - Juan Ferrando expects more from the Gaurs after win against Hyderabad

The Spanish coach praised young goal scorer Ishan Pandita but expects him to improve further...

ended the year on a high as they registered a comeback win over Hyderabad to move into the top four of the (ISL) table on Wednesday.

'Super-sub' Ishan Pandita scored immediately after coming on in the 87th minute and Igor Angulo netted a late winner to seal three points for the Gaurs.

Young Ishan Pandita who scored in just his second match at the top tier of Indian football has earned plaudits but FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando does not want to hype up the youngster just as he feels that the forward still has a lot to work on.

"Ishan (Pandita) is a young player. He needs to work and improve a lot. Today was a good moment and he had a good opportunity. This is his job. Most important thing is to remain calm and keep working every day."

Ferrando spoke highly of star striker Igor Angulo who but the coach also suggested that Angulo and other players need to keep working hard.

"I am extremely happy because everybody is working very hard in their positions. For example, Igor is working very hard. Everybody knows that he is a very good number 9. But it is necessary to keep working and achieve more."

The Spanish coach was not too elated with the win as he felt that his team needs to show fight right from the off.

"In the end, it is important to be calm because in the last two games we won 2-1 in the last minute. We have to grow up during the games. It is necessary to start the games with more personality and more character and not react only after going down by a goal," said the Gaurs boss.