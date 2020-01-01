FC Goa's Mandar Rao Dessai - Players don't know what happened, we miss Sergio Lobera

full-back Mandar Rao Dessai has dedicated the win against Hyderabad to former head coach Sergio Lobera who left the club earlier this week.

After the 4-1 win against Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mandar said, "When we lose the coach who had built a strong team from a long time, all the players were very sad in the dressing room when we got to know about his news. But we still have to continue and from all the players, we dedicate this game to the coach.

"I don’t exactly know what happened. Might be something with the management because the players didn’t know anything about this. We were really upset. It was not a great moment at this point of time to sack the coach but we still have to continue, keep our heads high. We still have two games left and we have to finish top of the table. Coach has built this team and we are following his philosophy. I think we can finish at the top and make it to the ACL.

"I think if we win games people still miss him on the bench. Also, the players miss him. We still play in his style and that’s why people remember him. All the players and the fans liked the style that Lobera brought in."

On playing without the Spanish coach in the dugout, the Indian said, "I told my players we have to dedicate this game to the coach because he has given a lot not only for Goan football but also to the players. Especially the Indian players, he has helped a lot and prepared them for the national team. We cannot forget someone who always motivated us and gave us an opportunity to play in this league and move forward."